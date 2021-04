Jackson apartment building destroyed by fire

THIS IS WHAT’S LEFT OF THEAPARTMENT BUILDING AFTER CRUISESPEND HOURS HERE ON THE SCENEHUGE CHALLENGES JACKSONFIREFIGHTERS DID HAVE TROUBLEGETTING ENOUGH WATER TO FIGHTTHE FLAMES.A MASSIVE FIRE CONSUMING A WESTJACKSON APARTMENT COMPLEX ASFIREFIGHTERS APPEAR.STRUGGLE TO GET ENOUGH WATERPRESSURE FROM HYDRANTS TO FIGHTWE GOTTA KNOW WATER FOR THEHYDRANTS CONCERN TO RUN A TO RUNA SCENE WITH AN ENGINE COMPANYASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF PATRICK.ARMAND SAYS A LADDER TRUCK AND APUMPER TRUCK HAD HOSES ATTACHEDTO TWO HYDRANTS THAT WERECONNECTED TO THE SAME WATERLINE, WHICH APPARENTLY CAUSEDTHE PRESSURE PROBLEM AND THEFIRE WAS ESCALATING THEYSTEADILY TRYING TO GET MOREWATER ONTO THE SCENE.BUT WHEN AND I ACTUALLY WHATTHEY SHOULD HAVE DONE IS SHUTDOWN.SHUT DOWN THE HAND LINES BEFORETHEY INITIATED THE THE LATTERTRUCK SO THEY RESORT IS THE JUSTTHE LADY BURN DOWN.THERE’S SOMETHIN EVERYBODYLOST.I’M GLAD NO LIFE.IT TOOK FIREFIGHTERS MORE THANTWO HOURS TO BRING THEIR FRIDAYMORNING BLAZE UNDER CONTROLAFTER RESIDENTS SCRAMBLED TOESCAPE THE FIRE AT THE COMPLEXON A FERRELL STREET.MY WIFE MY FRIEND GOT HELP INTIME.ALBERT WILLIAS RAN INTO THEBURNING BUILDING TO RESCUE HABOUT SISTER-IN-LAW JEANETTEBARNES WENT OVER THERE AND HALFWAS ON FIRE AND HE CALLED ME ANDI WENT AND GREW OUT TO BEAUTHORITIES SAY EIGHT APARTMENTUNITS AND THE OFFICE BURNED ATLEAST ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN OVERHOSPITAL WITH POSSIBLE SMOKEINHALATION PEOPLE WHO LOSTEVERYTHING THEY OWN IN THE FIRESAID THEY BELIEVE FIREFIGHTERSCOULD HAVE RESPONDED FASTER.I DON’T KNOW WHO TO POINT THEFINGERS.I’M NOT TRYING TO TO POINTFINGERS, BUT SOMEBODY NEEDED TOSTAND UP AND TAKERESPONSIBILITY.NOW THE LAST ENGINE THAT LARGELADDER TRUCK JUST LEFT THE SCENEABOUT AN HOUR AGO PRETTY SOON AFIRE INVESTIGATOR WILL BE GOINGINTO THE REMAINS OF THATAPARTMENT COMPLEX LOOKINGpTHROUGTHEY BEGIN TO INVESTIGATE.WHAT STARTED THIS FIRE LIVE INJACKSON ROSS ADAMS 16 WAPT NEWS.THANK YOU ROSS AND MANY OF THEPEOPLE WHO LIVED IN THOSEAPARTMENTS NOW HAVE NOWHERE TOGO.16 WAPTC SO HANNIBAL CONTINUESOUR TEAM COVERAGE WITH WHAT’SNEXT FOR THOSE WHO LOSTEVERYTHING.YEAH A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE REDCROSS TELLS ME THEY ARE WORKINGWITH THE APARTMENT MANAGERCOORDINATE RELIEF FOR THE PEOPLEWHO HAVE LOST THEIR HOMES NOW.I JUST SPOKE WITH THE OWNER OFTHE BUILDING WHO TELLS ME ATLEAST SIX FAMILIES HAVE BEENAFFECTED BY THIS FIRE NOW THEYHAVE GIVEN THE NAMES AND CONTACTINFORMATION TO THE RED CROSS ANDDUE TO COVID-19.THEY’RE PLAYING.EACH PERSON ONE BY ONE AT ADESIGNATED LOCATION IN THE NEXT24 HOURS.THE RED CROSS SAYS THEY WILLPROVIDE PEOPLE WITH IMMEDIATENECESSITIES LIKE HOTEL ROOMSPRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS ANDESSENTIAL ITEMS LIKE FOOD ANDWATER.WE’RE GONNA BE THERE AND WE’REMAKING SURE THAT WE CAN CONTACTEACH PERSON THAT HAS BEENAFFECTED SO WE CAN FIND OUT WHATTHEIR NEEDS ARE BECAUSE EACHFAMILY MAY BE DIFFERENT ANDTHAT’S THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT THERED CROSS IS GONNA DATE.AND THE RED SAYS THEY WILLASSIGN EACH FAMILY WITH ACASEWORKER TO HELP IN THE COMINGWEEKS BOTH FINANCIALLY AND WITHADDITIONAL RESOURCES NOW THATCASE WORKER WILL DETERMINE NEEDON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS