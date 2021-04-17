More than 29,700 new Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Across northeast Indiana, 189 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

More than 79,300 people in Allen County are now fully vaccinated.

Looking at covid cases in indiana.one thousand three hundred 27 new positive cases reported for today.the total is now over seven hundred four thousand.one new death reported today brings the total to 12 thousand eight hundred three.the 7 day positivity rate is five point one percent.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

58 thousand two hundred and 82 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

29 thousand seven hundred and 54 are now