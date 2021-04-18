Daily politics briefing: April 18

The key facts behind the day's headlines on April 18 as the controversy continues over the role former prime minister David Cameron played in securing Whitehall access for Greensill Capital.Sir Bernard Jenkin, chair of the Commons Liaison Committee – made up of senior MPs, has urged the Prime Minister to get a grip on the lobbying system following a series of revelations in the wake of Greensill Capital’s collapse into administration.Labour is determined to keep the lobbying issue alive, reportedly believing the issue of Tory sleaze in Westminster is cutting through to voters.Senior figure Anneliese Dodds has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak setting out 21 questions the Opposition party wants answers to over his dealings with the former Tory leader and Greensill.