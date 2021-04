Keir Starmer asked to leave Bath pub by furious landlord

Sir Keir Starmer was confronted by an angry landlord who demanded the Labour leader "get out of his pub".

Rod Humphries, of The Raven on Queen Street, told Mr Starmer he had "failed him" as a long-time Labour voter after failing to hold the government to account over its handling of the Covid pandemic, Report by Alibhaiz.

