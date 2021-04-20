'It shocked me': Bush on reactions to his friendship with Michelle Obama

Former President George W.
Bush said he was “shocked” by people’s reaction to his public interactions with former first lady Michelle Obama as he reflected on the pair’s across-the-aisle friendship.
Former President George W.
Bush said he was “shocked” by people’s reaction to his public interactions with former first lady Michelle Obama as he reflected on the pair’s across-the-aisle friendship.
Michelle Obama and George W. Bush have garnered reactions from Americans shocked to discover their friendship. Bush thinks that's..