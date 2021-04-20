Amid Covid surge, another national lockdown likely? Harsh Vardhan responds

As Covid cases continue to surge across the nation, Health Minister harsh Vardhan has said that he is not in favour of a national lockdown.

He said that a lockdown was necessary in the first wave when the government used the period to ramp up health infrastructure.

‘Over one year, people have learnt how to fight Covid.

Now they know how to make the containment zones, do testing, tracing & treatment.

Government of India has supported the states in all these things,’ the health minister said.

Watch the full video for all the details.