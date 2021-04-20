COVID-19 scare: Jharkhand govt announces 8-day lockdown with few exemptions

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state, Jharkhand Government on April 20 announced eight-day lockdown.

The lockdown will come into force from April 22-29 with few exemptions.

During the eight-day lockdown, essential services will be allowed, religious places to remain open but the gathering of devotees will be prohibited.

Mining, agricultural and construction activities will be permitted.

Jharkhand reported 4,290 fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,777 recoveries, and 46 deaths on April 19.

Total active cases in the state stands at 30,477 with 1,35,256.

1,502 people lost their lives till date.