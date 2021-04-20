PM could seek 'legislative solution' against Super League

Boris Johnson has said his government could seek a "legislative solution" against the idea of a football European Super League.

Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the idea of a closed, 'superior' league "offends against the basic principle of competition" and in order to "protect that principle...we will seek a legislative solution".

He added that the Super League, which he labelled a "cartel", is "not in the interests of fans, not in the interests of football".

Report by THOMASL.

