Tom Cruise films in North Yorkshire

Tom Cruise has been spotted filming in North Yorkshire.

The actor was shooting a scene for the next Mission Impossible film at tiny Levisham station.

A huge crew was on hand, along with a specially adapted train carriage.

The filming is about a year behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Report by THOMASL.

