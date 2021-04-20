Walter Mondale, Former US Vice President, Dead at 93

Walter Mondale, Former US Vice President, , Dead at 93.

A spokesperson for former Vice President Walter Mondale announced his death Monday night.

Mondale was vice president during the Carter administration.

A firm and vocal advocate for causes of social justice, Mondale was described by former President Jimmy Carter as "the best vice president in our country's history.".

Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior, Former President Walter Mondale, Statement, via CNN.

In 1984, he led the Democratic presidential ticket, ultimately losing to incumbent President Ronald Reagan (R).

In a final message to staffers, Mondale encouraged his team to "keep up the good fight," saying that "[President] Joe [Biden] in the White House certainly helps.".

Biden, a former vice president to President Barack Obama, referred to Mondale as a "dear friend and mentor.".

It was Walter Mondale who defined the vice presidency as a full partnership, and helped provide a model for my service, President Joe Biden, Statement, via CNN