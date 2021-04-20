Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, died on Monday at age 93, his family said.

Mondale was a leading Democratic voice of the late 20th century, serving in Jimmy Carter's administration from 1977 to 1981.

In a statement released to the public after his death, Mondale thanked his staff and wrote that he was "eager to rejoin" his late wife Joan, who died in 2014, and daughter Eleanor, who passed away in 2011.

Mondale began as the protege of fellow Minnesota liberal Hubert Humphrey before taking his place in the U.S. Senate.

There, he worked hard for civil rights, school integration, consumer protection and farm and labor interests.

He would eventually become the Democrats' pick to run against Ronald Reagan in 1984, when he also became the first major presidential nominee to pick a female running mate.

Despite a strong performance in the first debate, Mondale ultimately lost the election in a landslide to Ronald Reagan.

He later served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

A family spokesperson said Mondale had spoken with Clinton in recent days, as well as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Carter.

In a statement, the now 96-year-old Carter mourned the passing of his "dear friend," praising Mondale's "political skill and integrity," and calling him "the best vice president in our country's history."