People were hopeful PM will announce relief package for migrant workers, poor: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to nation on April 20.

He reacted to PM's 'States to consider lockdowns only as the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones' statement and said the entire country is reeling under the threat of COVID-19 and a situation has come where imposing lockdown is the only option.

Malik also pointed out that various courts in the country have given directives for lockdown.

"The people were hopeful that a relief package would be announced by the PM for migrant workers, poor, small traders but he didn't talk about the help that the Centre is providing," Mallik added.