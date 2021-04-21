English clubs pull out of Super League as competition appears to crumble

English football’s so-called ‘big six’ have confirmed their intention to pull out of the proposed European Super League.Manchester City became the first team to quit the controversial project on Tuesday evening and were later followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.The PA news agency understands Chelsea have also begun proceedings to withdraw from the breakaway competition.
How the Super League fell apart: A timeline
Sky Sports UK
A timeline of how the Super League fell apart as all six Premier League clubs withdrew from the competition in a chaotic 48 hours.