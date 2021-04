Las Vegas police department says it works 'hard to ensure' no 'officer like Derek Chauvin' at agency

The police department in Las Vegas held a press conference on Tuesday following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The agency says a jury has spoken and that it works hard to ensure "there is no environment on this police department for an officer like Derek Chauvin." Watch the full remarks on ktnv.com.