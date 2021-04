Chelsea football fans cheered in celebration as it was announced the club planned to withdraw from the European Super League following a public backlash on April 20.

Chelsea football fans cheered in celebration as it was announced the club planned to withdraw from the European Super League following a public backlash on April 20.

The fans organized a protest at Stamford Bridge prior to the team playing Brighton on Tuesday.

Later on that evening it was announced all six English football clubs planned to withdraw from joining the league.