Reaction to Vaccines

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.
None of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been paused and both are being widely distributed tp patients as more people become eligible for vaccinations more are reporting side effects.
WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.
None of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been paused and both are being widely distributed tp patients as more people become eligible for vaccinations more are reporting side effects.
While most side effects of the COVID vaccines are expected and short-lived, CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says there's one reaction to pay..
Reaction to the J&J vaccine pause