Spring storm system brings April snow to Missouri

This clip was filmed in Lee's Summit at around 0830 local time.

A spring storm system brought April snow to the parts of Missouri on Tuesday (April 20).

According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City received around 3.5 inches of snow, making it the largest snowfall this late into the spring season on record.