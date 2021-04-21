Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Spring storm system brings April snow to Missouri

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:48s 0 shares 1 views
Spring storm system brings April snow to Missouri
Spring storm system brings April snow to Missouri

A spring storm system brought April snow to the parts of Missouri on Tuesday (April 20).

This clip was filmed in Lee's Summit at around 0830 local time.

A spring storm system brought April snow to the parts of Missouri on Tuesday (April 20).

This clip was filmed in Lee's Summit at around 0830 local time.

According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City received around 3.5 inches of snow, making it the largest snowfall this late into the spring season on record.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Missouri slammed with spring snow

Missouri slammed with spring snow

A spring storm system brought April snow to the parts of Missouri on Tuesday, April 20. According to the National Weather Service,..

Newsflare STUDIO

Explore

You might like