Missouri slammed with spring snow

A spring storm system brought April snow to the parts of Missouri on Tuesday, April 20.

According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City received around 3.5 inches of snow, making it the largest snowfall this late into the spring season on record.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @StormChasrJohnH.