'He cracks jokes at rallies': Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi over Covid crisis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed PM Modi for holding poll rallies amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Priyanka said the government is not doing enough to boost medical infrastructure.

She also criticised UP govt for failing to increase the number of Covid tests.

“There's a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply and ventilators.

The Government got 8-9 months between the first and second wave but they didn't prepare.

There is availability of medical oxygen but no facility of transportation,” she said.

“PM is busy holding election rallies, he is laughing on stage.

People are crying and screaming for help due to Covid-19.

The Government needs to be sensitive at this time, the PM needs to show up.

He needs to get off the stage of rallies where he's laughing, cracking jokes,” she added.