Maharashtra full lockdown? Thackeray's announcement likely | Oneindia News

Maharashtra is set to go for a complete lockdown from Wednesday evening with the existing restrictions not bearing any fruit in breaking the chain of transmission of the virus, and announcement is likely; The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday that it would sell the Covishield vaccine to state govts at Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose; Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted Tuesday of murdering African-American George Floyd after a racially charged trial.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

