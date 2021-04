Labour on the scrapped Downing St TV briefings

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell says people will “roll their eyes” at the news that Downing Street’s televised White House-style press briefings have been scrapped, despite £2.6 million being spent on a new media room.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn