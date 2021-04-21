European Super League: what does it mean for football?

European football was thrown into turmoil on Sunday after plans were revealed for a new European Super League.

The competition includes six English clubs – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs – as well as three teams each from Italy and Spain.

The league would take place midweek and, as it stands, teams are hoping to remain in their domestic leagues.

The decision has sparked widespread outcry from fans across Europe.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson talks us through what we know so far.