Crude bombs recovered from West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur

Ahead of the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, crude bombs found in Uttar Dinajpur district.

In a tip off, raid was conducted by Raiganj Police near a polling booth in South Goalpara under Raiganj Police Station limits.

Bomb disposal squad present at the spot.

Further investigations are underway.

The fifth phase of West Bengal poll will take place on April 22.