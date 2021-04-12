PM Modi slams CM Mamata after Bihar cop allegedly beaten to death by mob in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 during a public rally in West Bengal's Bardhaman remembered Bihar Police officer who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob during raid in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur on April 10 and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the gruesome attack.

"That brave police officer, who had come to Bengal on duty two days ago, was beaten to death.

When his mother saw his body, she also succumbed.

Didi, is that officer's mother not a mother for you?

No mother in Bengal knew how harsh and ruthless you are," said PM Modi.