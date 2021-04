Bihar cop beaten to death by crowd in WB's Uttar Dinajpur

A station house officer (SHO) of Bihar Police was beaten to death by a crowd in West Bengal on April 09.

SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar, visited a village in Goalpokhar Police Station area of Uttar Dinajpur to probe a theft case when he was thrashed by the locals.

Speaking on the matter, Suresh Kumar Choudhary, IG Purnia Range said, "He had come for a raid in connection with a bike theft.

Islampur SP is with us.

We'll raid and make arrests."