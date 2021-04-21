Ted Nugent contracts Covid-19 after saying 'it's not a real pandemic'

Singer Ted Nugent, who has repeatedly implied that Covid-19 is a hoax, now has the virus.
He continued to downplay the rationale behind testing and vaccines.
Over the past year year, Nugent has been vocal about his stance on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ted Nugent Tests
Positive for COVID-19
After Saying It’s
‘Not a Real Pandemic’.
