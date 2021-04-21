WEB EXTRA: President Biden Calls On Employers To Give Employees Paid Time Off To Get Vaccinated

President Biden is calling on employers to give employees paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Wednesday (4/21), the president said no American should lose money from their paycheck to get vaccinated.
