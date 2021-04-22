7 Easy Changes to Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

There are actually a number of ways you can help out at home.

Here are seven easy changes that you can do yourself in order to make your home more eco-friendly.

1.

Although their price may be a put-off, LED bulbs use up less energy and have a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours.

2.

In an effort to reduce waste, try using washable rags instead of disposable paper towels.

You could even cut up old shirts to make the rags!.

3.

Air-drying clothes instead of using a dryer can reduce the average household’s carbon footprint by 2,400 pounds a year.

4.

Maximize your home’s energy efficiency by putting up blinds and curtains.

They’ll help regulate the temperature in your house better.

5.

Creating a composting spot will not only help with moisture retention in your soil and reduce landfill waste, it will also give you access to a natural, non-chemical fertilizer.

6.

Wait until your electric company’s “off-peak hours” to run your dishwasher.

It will reduce stress on the electricity grid and decrease carbon emissions.

7.

Keep your fridge running as efficiently as possible by cleaning its condenser coils.

This will not only reduce its energy usage but also save you money on your bill