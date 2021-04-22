MP: ‘People are more conscious of their carbon footprint’

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng believes that “society is becoming more aware” of environmental issues.

His comments come ahead of US President Joe Biden hosting a virtual climate summit in Washington DC later today.

Speaking on the matter, the business secretary said: A lot of people are now eating less meat and adopting veganism...the government hasn’t legislated for that, it’s just that more people are conscious of their carbon footprint and are choosing that lifestyle.” Report by Patelr.

