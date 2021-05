Monday headlines

FOUR-DAY PLUS COMING UP.GABRIELLE: PARELLA, THANK YOU.WE ARE FOLLOWING BREAKING NEWSTHIS MORNING.WE JUST GOT NEW INFORMATION INTOOUR NEWSROOM ABOUT A DEADLYOVERNIGHT CRASH THAT HAPPENED INGREENVILLE COUNTY.NIGEL: TROOPERS JUST TOLD US ITWAS A FOUR-CAR CRASH ON AUGUSTAROAD.A CHEVY SEDAN TRIED TO GO INTOANOTHER LANE NEAR BETHUEL CHURCHTHE CHEVY HIT THE CAR IN FRONTOF IT, LOST CONTROL AND HIT TWOOTHER CARS.THE DRIVER OF THE CHEVY CARDIED, WE'RE TOLD.NO ONE ELSE WAS HURT.GABRIELLE: CLOSING ARGUMENTS ARESET TO BEGIN THIS MORNING IN THETRIAL FOR FORMER MINNEAPOLISPOLICE OFFICER DEREK CHAUVIN.OFFICIALS SAY HE KNELT ON GEORGEFLOYD IN THE DEADLY INCIDENTTHAT HAPPENED LAST MAY.NIGEL: AS THE COUNTRY AWAITS THEVERDICT, CITIES ARE RAMPING UPSECURITY IN ANTICIPATION OFPROTESTS.JARRED HILL IS IN OUR EXCLUSIVEWASHINGTON BUREAU, AND, JARRED,WHY IS THIS SUCH A CLIMACTICMOMENT FOR THE NATION?JARRED: THAT VIDEO OF GEORGEFLOYD'S DEATH UNDER THE KNEE OFA POLICE OFFICER REIGNITEDCONVERSATIONS ABOUT POLICE USEOF FORCE, THE LASTING IMPACTS OFRACISM, AND WHAT CAN BE DONE TOMAKE THOSE BETTER, BUT THIS WEEKTHE FOCUS REALLY IS ON THISSPECIFIC CASE.