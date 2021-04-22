Biden Announces Tax Credit to Help Workers Receive Paid Time Off to Be Vaccinated

On April 21, President Biden announced the federal tax credit, hoping that business owners will encourage their employees to get vaccinated.

No working American should lose a single dollar from their paycheck because they chose to fulfill their patriotic duty of getting vaccinated, President Joe Biden, via statement.

The president is also encouraging employers to provide vaccination incentives such as giveaways and discounts for employees.

Employers with as many as 500 workers will be reimbursed up to $511 per employee per day for up to 10 days.

The reimbursement will be deducted from Medicare taxes employers typically have to pay.

The PTO policy also applies to taking time off after experiencing any side effects from the vaccine