Greta Thunberg calls for end to fossil fuel subsidies at US Congress hearing

International climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged the US Congress to end fossil fuel subsidies during a hearing on the issue.The House Oversight Committee hearing took place on the same day the Biden administration convened a summit of world leaders to discuss taking action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.Ms Thunberg was one of several activists and policy experts who testified at the hearing, convened by Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who chairs the environment subcommittee.