At least 13 Covid-19 patients killed in fire at ICU of Maharashtra hospital

At least 13 Covid patients died in a fire at the ICU unit of a hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of four-storey Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar.

Officials said fire was reported after 3 am and firefighters extinguished it at 5.20 am.

Officials added that there were 17 patients in the ICU when the fire broke out.

Four patients were reportedly rescued and shifted to other hospitals in the area.

As per District Disaster Control Cell, the fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit.

Kin of the deceased have demanded stringent action against those responsible for the mishap.

Tragedy comes two days after 22 Covid patients suffocated to death at a hospital in Nashik.

Incident happened when oxygen supply stopped suddenly due to malfunction in main storage.