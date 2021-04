Vaccine registration starts at 4 PM, all over 18+ eligible | Oneindia News

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 3,60,960 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,293 deaths; Food delivery startup Zomato has filed for an initial public offering of up to ₹ 82.5 billion amid a huge surge for food delivery during the pandemic; Four patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital near Thane in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Wednesday.

All this and more news a 2 PM.

