Oxygen tankers arrive at Delhi hospitals after SOS request

An Oxygen tanker arrived at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on April 23 after the hospital sends out SOS.

The emergency was sent as 25 sickest patients have died in the hospital in last 24 hrs and lives of another 60 sickest patients are in peril.

Similarly, an Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Hospital in Saket after they sent an SOS to the government.