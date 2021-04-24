Delhi's Batra Hospital struggles due to lack of oxygen supply

Oxygen tanker arrived at Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Delhi after the hospital sent SOS call today morning.

"Delhi Govt has provided us with an oxygen tanker.

We have another one to one and a half hours of oxygen for all our patients.

There are 260 patients in the hospital.

We have received only 500-litre of oxygen after pleading for 12 hours.

Our daily requirement is 8000 litres.

We've 350 patients in the hospital.

The treatment of choice in COVID is oxygen but when we don't get it what will happen?," said Medical Director of Batra Hospital, Dr SCL Gupta.