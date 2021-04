Plane arriving from India lands at London's Heathrow

A Virgin Atlantic plane carrying passengers from Mumbai, India, has landed at London’s Heathrow Airport this morning.

Passengers on flights into the UK from India must now enter hotel quarantine as the country is officially added to the UK’s 'red list'.

Report by Patelr.

