Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman denies reports of patients dying due to lack of oxygen

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Dr DS Rana on April 23 denied the reports of patients dying due to lack of oxygen in the hospital.

"The false reports are being circulated that the 25 patients died due to lack of O2.

We didn't let anyone die without O2.

When O2 pressure lowered in ICU beds, gave patients O2 manually.

Inox told us after getting state government's NOC, they'll supply 9000-10,000 cubic meters of O2 daily," said Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Dr DS Rana.

Earlier, a statement of director of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital circulated which stated that 25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at the hospital.

Oxygen will last for another 2 hrs.

Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively.

Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently.

Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril.