Zydus' Virafin gets emergency use approval for treating moderate COVID-19 cases

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved emergency use for Zydus Cadila's Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, 'Virafin' for treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

A release by Cadila Health said, "The drug has also shown efficacy against other viral infections."Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Limited said: "The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management.

It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19." This government's approval for use of the antiviral drug comes at a time when India's daily COVID tally is crossing the 3-lakh mark.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.