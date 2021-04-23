Americans hoping pandemic precautions will ease the headache of future travel

A new study has found two-thirds of Americans can no longer stand to be around crowds and other people now.

A survey of 2,000 general population Americans has found 65% cannot tolerate crowds and will do everything in their power to avoid standing in lines, especially at the airport.

Commissioned by conversational AI company LivePerson and conducted by OnePoll, the survey found 63% of people have made major changes to how they travel, including packing more consciously, ensuring they include some pandemic staples such as extra masks (58%), disinfectant wipes (56%) and hand sanitizer (54%) before they travel.