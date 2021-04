Arsenal fans climb stadium, demand action against American owner for European Super League flop Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 03:39s 23 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Arsenal fans climb stadium, demand action against American owner for European Super League flop Arsenal fans gather outside Emirates Stadium in protest against Arsenal owner Stan Kroneke for his failed European Super League plot on April 23.

Arsenal fans gather outside Emirates Stadium in protest against Arsenal owner Stan Kroneke for his failed European Super League plot on April 23.

Explore