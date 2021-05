Boris Johnson: 'I was very sad to have to cancel India trip'

The Prime Minister was forced to cancel a trip to India on Monday as the country struggles to cope with a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking during a visit to Hartlepool on Friday, the PM said that he was "very sad" at having to cancel the trip.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn