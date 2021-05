Green Country Bonsai Club looking to teach, grow with new members

YOU CAN FIND THE LINK TO THESURVEY ON KJRH DOT COM.DURING THE PANDEMIC... MANY OFUS HAVE LOOKED FOR NEW WAYS TORELAX.IN TONIGHT'S TELL ME SOMETHINGGOOD..

MIKE BROOKS INTRODUCES USTO A MAN WHOSE HOBBY HELPS BRINGHIM PEACE OF MIND.SOT=It's a very relaxing hobby andfor the most part, it's not asmuch work.TOM HOWARD HAS BEEN INVOLVEDWITH BONSAI... SINCE THE EARLY1970'S.AFTER VIETNAM HE WAS LIVING INCALIFORNIA... WHEN HE DISCOVEREDTHESE LITTLE TREES.IT WAS LOVE AT FIRST SITE.I just find it so relaxing.TOM SAYS DURING THESE CRAZYTIMES... BONSAI IS A WAY TO DEALWITH STRESS FROM THE PANDEMIC.AS GOOD HE SAYS... AS A FOURLEGGED FRIEND.Tom Howard / Green CountryBonsai SocietyTo me, tending a plant is akinto having a dog or a cat thatyou sit down to pet in your lap.FOR THOSE WANTING TO GET INTOBONSAI... TOM RECOMMENDSSTARTING WITH WHAT'S CALLED A(SIGH-KAY)..You can start with really small,young plants, a pot and maybe arock and some imagination andcreate a little landscape.THE REWARD, HE SAYS, WILL BEIMMEDIATE.It gives you something to workon and enjoy and to look at.THE PLANTS ARE THE SAME PLANTSYOU'D FIND ANYWHERE.THE ART OF BONSAI IS TRAININGTHEM TO BECOME SOMETHINGMINIATURE... AND BEAUTIFUL.THE HARDEST PART... COMING UPWITH A GOOD "TRUNK"..

WHICHTAKES THE LONGEST TO GROW.this right here gives you likethe base of a big old tree outin nature that you could besitting underTHROUGH PINCHING AND GROOMING,YOU CREATE THE REST.THE GOAL...it's not a bonsai until it lookslike a tree.HE'S NOW PRESIDENT OF THE GREENCOUNTRY BONSAI SOCIETY... ANDSAYS HIS GROUP IS ALWAYS LOOKINGTO SPREAD THE ART OF BONSAI...AND LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERSYOU'LL MAKE SOME GREATFRIENDS... AND LEARN HOW TORELAX.Personally I can come back hereand while I'm working on thistree I kind of lose myself likei'm in this landscape.TAG AT THE QUAD -THE GREEN COUNTRY BONSAI SOCIETYMEETS AT 7 PM ON THE FIRSTMONDAY OF EVERY MONTH... AT THETULSA GARDEN CENTER .