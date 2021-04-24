Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, April 24, 2021

Businesses worry deadly Gaslamp Quarter shooting may keep customers away

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Duration: 02:07s 0 shares 1 views
Businesses worry deadly Gaslamp Quarter shooting may keep customers away
Businesses worry deadly Gaslamp Quarter shooting may keep customers away

Businesses in the Gaslamp Quarter are coping with the chaos of a deadly shooting Thursday night, and bracing for the impact on customers as they struggle amid the pandemic.

THEY ARE TRYING TO GET IN TOUCHWITH NEXT OF KIN.DOWN HERE, A LOT OF THEBUSINESSES ARE CONCERNED ABOUTTHE VIOLENCE THAT ERUPTED LASTNIGHT.JENNIFER DE LA CRUZ IS ALSO LIVEAND HAS MORE ON THAT FRUSTRATIONAND THE WORRY FOR ALREADYSTRUGGLING BUSINESSES.

Explore

You might like