Doctors celebrate Covid patient's birthday in Surat hospital, video goes viral

Heartwarming video of doctors celebrating the birthday of a Covid-19 patient has gone viral.

Like last year, corona warriors are back at it, going the extra mile, for their patients.

The birthday was being celebrated inside Covid ward of Surat Civil Hospital in Gujarat.

In the video, a bunch of health workers are seen celebrating the birthday of a Covid patient.

Clad in PPE kits, doctors & nurses can be heard singing a birthday song for the patient.

Health workers were seen clapping, singing & dancing to the song 'Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal’.

As the country grapples with the second wave, the video certainly brings a smile on everyone's face.