Liz Truss: Johnson has 'met cost' of refurbishment

Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss states the PM has "met the cost" of the Downing Street apartment refurbishment "from his own pocket" and any further declarations required will be made.

Report by Odonovanc.

