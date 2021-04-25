GOP Senator: 'The time is now' for police reform

Republican Sen.
Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia tells CNN’s Dana Bash she likes Republican Sen.
Tim Scott’s proposed compromise on qualified immunity.
Republican Sen.
Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia tells CNN’s Dana Bash she likes Republican Sen.
Tim Scott’s proposed compromise on qualified immunity.
Watch VideoLawmakers in Washington are looking ahead and ready to push forward police reform laws following the guilty verdict in..
Watch VideoA historic verdict is turning America's eyes to Washington. Stalled efforts for police reform may now be getting renewed..