Poll shows slight majority approve of Biden's performance

President Joe Biden’s first term is well underway, and the American public has a track record by which to judge him.
CNN’s Joe Johns reports Biden sports the steadiest approval rating on record for a president through nearly 100 days in office.
President Joe Biden’s first term is well underway, and the American public has a track record by which to judge him.
CNN’s Joe Johns reports Biden sports the steadiest approval rating on record for a president through nearly 100 days in office.
More than half of Americans say they support President Joe Biden's performance in office and approve of his Covid-19 relief bill..
As Joe Biden closes in on the 100-day mark of his presidency, a Fox News poll finds a 54 percent majority of voters approves of his..