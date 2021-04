NHP, LVMPD team up to stop 'off road' drivers on I-15

Nevada Highway Patrol says it teamed up with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on April 25 to remind these drivers to stay on the road and be patient.

NEW AT -5-...NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL....ALL OVER "TWITTER"...*AND*....ALL OVER..... THECALIFORNIA BORDER.N-H-P..... FLEXING IT’SMUSCLES...... SHOWING OFF....UNMARKED GHOST CARS....SOME DIRT-BIKES...... ASPART OF THEIR PARTNERSHIP....WITH METRO POLICE..... FOR AD-U-I STRIKE FORCE.THEY’RE ALSO POSTINGPHOTOS *AND* VIDEOS OFTHEM...... STOPPING "SHOULDERDRIVERS..."OR...PEOPLE DRIVING.... ON THESIDE OF THE ROAD..... TO GETPAST.... CONGESTED HIGHWAYS.HERE’S A LIVE LOOK.....AT JUST HOW PACKED IT IS..... ONTHE EYE-15 NEAR PRIMM....HEADING INTO..... CALIFORNIA.AT ONE POINT...R-T-C REPORTED... A -1