Covid relief: List of countries helping India battle second wave | Oneindia News

India registered a record 3.52 lakh fresh covid cases in the country and 2812 deaths in 24 hours.

Help has meanwhile poured in from overseas from Britain, France, Germany and now even the United States after it delayed a decision to lift an embargo on export of vaccine raw materials to India.

